2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Radio One Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 3 Radio One Inc :

* Radio One, Inc. reports third quarter results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $110.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

