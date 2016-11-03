版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield renewable Qtrly normalized FFO per LP unit $0.24

Nov 3 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp :

* Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $0.24

* Brookfield Renewable-continue to advance construction, on scope, schedule and budget, of 127 megawatts of hydroelectric and biomass development projects in brazil

* Brookfield Renewable announces third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $580 million versus I/B/E/S view $593.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

