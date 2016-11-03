BRIEF-Brookfield renewable Qtrly normalized FFO per LP unit $0.24

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp :
* Brookfield renewable partners lp qtrly normalized ffo per lp unit $0.24
* Brookfield Renewable-continue to advance construction, on scope, schedule and budget, of 127 megawatts of hydroelectric and biomass development projects in brazil
* Brookfield Renewable announces third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $580 million versus I/B/E/S view $593.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.