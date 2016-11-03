BRIEF-Treehouse Foods appointS Matthew Foulston as CFO

Nov 3 Treehouse Foods Inc -

* Announced appointment of Matthew J. Foulston as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Treehouse Foods

* Appointment of Matthew J. Foulston effective no later than december 2, 2016

* Foulston replaces Dennis Riordan, whose upcoming retirement was announced in august

* Treehouse Foods President Chris Sliva to resign; Dennis Riordan named president