BRIEF-Englobal reports Q3 earnings per share $0.02

Nov 3 Englobal Corp -

* Englobal reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue fell 12 percent to $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

