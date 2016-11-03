BRIEF-Perficient sees 2016 adjusted earnings in range of $1.06-$1.11 per share

Nov 3 Perficient Inc

* Fy2016 revenue view $500.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Macroeconomic uncertainty drove delays in project wins and starts during quarter

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.06 to $1.11

* Expects its q4 2016 services and software revenue, including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $112 million to $122 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Perficient reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $119.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.6 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $479 million to $489 million

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.56 to $0.62

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S