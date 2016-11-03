BRIEF-Perficient sees 2016 adjusted earnings in range of $1.06-$1.11 per share

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Perficient Inc
* Fy2016 revenue view $500.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Macroeconomic uncertainty drove delays in project wins and starts during quarter
* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.06 to $1.11
* Expects its q4 2016 services and software revenue, including reimbursed expenses, to be in range of $112 million to $122 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Perficient reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 revenue $119.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.6 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $479 million to $489 million
* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.56 to $0.62
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.