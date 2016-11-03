BRIEF-Endeavour Silver qtrly eps $0.04

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Endeavour Silver Corp -
* Endeavour silver corp says Q3 realized silver price increased 31% to $19.16 per ounce (oz) sold
* Endeavour silver corp says q3 all-in sustaining costs (aisc decreased 24% to $11.47 per oz silver payable
* Qtrly silver production decreased 29% to 1,284,646 oz, gold production decreased 6% to 14,364 oz
* Endeavour silver corp qtrly share $0.04
* Endeavour silver corp says raised 2016 production guidance to 9.0 million to 9.8 million oz silver equivalent
* Endeavour silver - are well ahead of production targets, below cost targets for year so we expect to readily meet our guidance on both in year 2016
* Endeavour silver reports financial results for third quarter, 2016; conference call at 11am pdt (2pm edt) today
* Q3 revenue fell 1 percent to $42.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
