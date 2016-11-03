BRIEF-Endeavour Silver qtrly eps $0.04

Nov 3 Endeavour Silver Corp -

* Endeavour silver corp says Q3 realized silver price increased 31% to $19.16 per ounce (oz) sold

* Endeavour silver corp says q3 all-in sustaining costs (aisc decreased 24% to $11.47 per oz silver payable

* Qtrly silver production decreased 29% to 1,284,646 oz, gold production decreased 6% to 14,364 oz

* Endeavour silver corp qtrly share $0.04

* Endeavour silver corp says raised 2016 production guidance to 9.0 million to 9.8 million oz silver equivalent

* Endeavour silver - are well ahead of production targets, below cost targets for year so we expect to readily meet our guidance on both in year 2016

* Endeavour silver reports financial results for third quarter, 2016; conference call at 11am pdt (2pm edt) today

* Q3 revenue fell 1 percent to $42.1 million