BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies Q3 EPS $1.46

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Teledyne Technologies Inc
* Teledyne technologies inc - raising full year 2016 gaap earnings outlook from continuing operations to $5.26 to $5.31
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Teledyne technologies reports third quarter results
* Q3 sales $526.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $553 million
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.26 to $5.31 from continuing operations
* Q3 earnings per share $1.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.