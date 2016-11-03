版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies Q3 EPS $1.46

Nov 3 Teledyne Technologies Inc

* Teledyne technologies inc - raising full year 2016 gaap earnings outlook from continuing operations to $5.26 to $5.31

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teledyne technologies reports third quarter results

* Q3 sales $526.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $553 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $5.26 to $5.31 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐