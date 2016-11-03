BRIEF-Treehouse Foods Q3 adjusted EPS $0.70 excluding items

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Treehouse Foods Inc Ceo Says
* Treehouse foods inc - treehouse lowers full year 2016 earnings per fully diluted share guidance
* Treehouse foods inc- company expects q4 gaap and adjusted earnings to be in range of $1.07 to $1.12 per fully diluted share
* Sees q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.07 to $1.12
* Says net sales for q3 totaled $1,586.9 million compared to $798.6 million last year
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.85
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Treehouse foods inc says "lowering 2016 earnings expectations due to combination of lower than expected q3 sales from private brands business"
* " the third quarter was a tale of two cities"
* Treehouse foods inc - foreign currency impact was a $1.1 million gain for q3 of 2016, compared to a loss of $9.2 million in 2015
* Q3 revenue view $1.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Treehouse foods inc ceo says - legacy business continued to perform well while private brands business results fell short of expectations for quarter
* Treehouse foods -also lowering 2016 earnings expectations with belief q4 private brands sales will fall short of goal to stem its y-o-y sales declines
* Treehouse foods, inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 excluding items
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
