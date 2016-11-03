版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:25 BJT

BRIEF-The Buckle qtrly sales fell 14.6 pct to $239.2 mln

Nov 3 Buckle Inc

* Q3 revenue view $248.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* The buckle, inc. Reports october 2016 net sales

* Quarterly sales fell 14.6 percent to $239.2 million

* October sales fell 15.1 percent to $69.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐