BRIEF-Stonegate Mortgage reports Q3 adj. EPS $0.42 from cont ops

Nov 3 Stonegate Mortgage Corp

* Stonegate mortgage corporation reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $66.3 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.42 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

