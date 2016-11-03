版本:
BRIEF-RMG reports Q3 loss per share $0.02

Nov 3 Rmg Networks Holding Corp

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* Rmg reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $9.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

