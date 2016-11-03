版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge income fund holdings declares monthly dividend

Nov 3 Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of c$0.1555per share

* Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results; declares monthly dividend

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.53

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

