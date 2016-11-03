版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Four Corners Property reports Q3 earnings per share $0.25

Nov 3 Four Corners Property Trust Inc -

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc quarterly NAREIT FFO per share $0.34; quarterly earnings per share $0.25

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.30

* Q3 FFO per share $0.34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

