公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:20 BJT

BRIEF-Vertex Energy reports Q3 loss per share $0.03

Nov 3 Vertex Energy Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Vertex energy, inc. Announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $28.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $26.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

