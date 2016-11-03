版本:
BRIEF-Enbridge Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.47

Nov 3 Enbridge Inc

* Enbridge inc- expect full year financial results to come in well within previously announced 2016 guidance ranges

* Enbridge inc. Reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.47

* Q3 loss per share c$0.11

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

