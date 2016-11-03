版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Merus appoints John Crowley as CFO

Nov 3 Merus Nv

* Merus nv says former chief financial officer, shelley margetson has been elevated to chief operating officer

* Merus strengthens executive management team with the appointment of john crowley as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐