2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-KP Tissue posts Q3 basic EPS of C$0.08

Nov 3 KP Tissue Inc

* Q3 revenue rose 6.5 percent to C$312.8 million

* For Q4 of 2016, anticipate an increase in adjusted EBITDA over last year

* Qtrly basic earnings per share C$0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* KP Tissue releases third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

