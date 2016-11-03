版本:
BRIEF-Bats Global Markets reports Q3 EPS $0.29

Nov 3 Bats Global Markets Inc

* Bats global markets inc - announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bats reports third quarter net income growth of 13%

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

