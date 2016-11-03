版本:
BRIEF-Ternium posts Q3 earnings per ads of $1.17

Nov 3 Ternium Sa

* Qtrly earnings per ads $1.17

* Expects sequentially lower operating income in last quarter of year

* Ternium announces third quarter and first nine months of 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

