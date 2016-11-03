版本:
BRIEF-Vector Group Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

Nov 3 Vector Group Ltd

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Vector group reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 revenue $459.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

