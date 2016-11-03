BRIEF-Church & Dwight sees FY reported, organic sales growth at low end of 3-4% range

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Church & Dwight Co Inc
* Now expect 2016 reported and organic sales growth at lower end of 3-4% range for total company
* Tightening 2016 EPS growth at lower end of previous range of 14-15% reported and 8-9% adjusted to 14% and 8%
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.42
* Church & Dwight co - expect to achieve high single digit eps growth in 2017 excluding items
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Church & Dwight reports third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 sales $870.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $884.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
