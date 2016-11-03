BRIEF-Church & Dwight sees FY reported, organic sales growth at low end of 3-4% range

Nov 3 Church & Dwight Co Inc

* Now expect 2016 reported and organic sales growth at lower end of 3-4% range for total company

* Tightening 2016 EPS growth at lower end of previous range of 14-15% reported and 8-9% adjusted to 14% and 8%

* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.42

* Church & Dwight co - expect to achieve high single digit eps growth in 2017 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.77, revenue view $3.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Church & Dwight reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Q3 sales $870.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $884.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S