BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics posts Q3 adjusted EPS $0.07

Nov 3 INSYS Therapeutics Inc

* INSYS therapeutics reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 revenue $55.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $56 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

