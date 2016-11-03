版本:
BRIEF-Curis Q3 loss per share $0.21

Nov 3 Curis Inc

* Curis reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $1.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.8 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.21

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

