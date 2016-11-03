BRIEF-Agrium Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Agrium Inc
* Agrium inc - q3 wholesale sales were $518 million versus $673 million
* Agrium inc - qtrly loss per share $0.29
* Agrium inc says reiterating 2016 range for retail crop nutrient sales tonnes at between 9.8 million to 10.2 million tonnes
* Qtrly nitrogen sales volumes were lower than same period last year
* Q3 sales $2,245 million versus $2,524 million last year
* Agrium inc says lowering retail ebitda range between $1.07-billion and $1.11-billion for 2016
* Q3 retail sales of $1,857 million versus $2,011 million last year
* Qtrly international potash sales volumes were 26 percent higher than q3 of last year
* Agrium inc says total crop nutrient sales were 14 percent lower this quarter compared to same period last year
* Expect agrium's capital expenditures for remainder of 2016 to approximate $200-million to $250-million
* Agrium inc says potash gross profit in q3 declined 98 percent compared to same period last year due to downward pressure on potash benchmark prices
* Lower end of 2016 nitrogen production guidance was increased to 3.6 million tonnes
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $5.11, revenue view $13.87 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agrium -u.s. Harvest is progressing at a near-average pace signifying a wider fall application season versus previous three years if weather cooperates
* Agrium - incurred costs in quarter related to proposed merger with potashcorp and merger and related costs aggregating to $17-million, legal settlements and fees of $18-million
* Agrium -u.s. Offshore urea imports are down about 65 percent so far in 2016/17 fertilizer year, as prices were below import parity throughout much of q3
* Agrium inc says weak indian diammonium phosphate (dap) imports and recent lack of demand from brazil have maintained pressure on phosphate market
* Agrium reports third quarter earnings
* Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.12
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $4.60 to $5.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.