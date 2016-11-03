版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:17 BJT

BRIEF-Aaon Q3 earnings per share $0.29

Nov 3 Aaon Inc

* "expect steel prices will start to modestly impact us in q4"

* Aaon reports record third quarter sales and earnings

* Q3 sales $104.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐