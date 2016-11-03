BRIEF-Cogent Communications Q3 EPS $0.08

Nov 3 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc

* Cogent communications holdings inc says approves a 5.3% increase of $0.02 per share to its regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per common share

* Cogent communications reports third quarter 2016 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S