BRIEF-Harsco Corp Q3 adjusted EPS $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

Nov 3 Harsco Corp

* Harsco corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.45

* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $0.76 to $0.85

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations including items

* Q3 revenue $368 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

