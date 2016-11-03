BRIEF-Harsco Corp Q3 adjusted EPS $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Harsco Corp
* Harsco corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.41, revenue view $1.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Harsco corporation reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.14 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.45
* Sees fy 2016 gaap loss per share $0.76 to $0.85
* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.41 from continuing operations including items
* Q3 revenue $368 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.