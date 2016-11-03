版本:
BRIEF-Cato reports Oct. Same-store sales down 6 pct

Nov 3 Cato Corp

* "october same-store sales were below our expectations"

* Sees will have higher markdown sales in q4

* Cato reports october same-store sales down 6%

* Sees q3 earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28

* October sales fell 6 percent to $68.9 million

* Q3 sales fell 7 percent to $207 million

* October same store sales fell 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

