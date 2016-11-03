版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Gogo qtrly loss per share $0.42

Nov 3 Gogo Inc :

* Q3 service revenue increased to $129.1 million, up 20% from qQ3 2015

* Expect to be solidly generating cash in 2020 due to strong revenue growth from 2ku and lower cash capex after 2018

* For full year ending december 31, 2016, gogo's guidance remains unchanged.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.43, revenue view $146.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gogo announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue $147.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $146.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐