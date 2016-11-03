版本:
BRIEF-McCoy Global Inc Q3 loss per share C$0.11

Nov 3 McCoy Global Inc :

* McCoy Global Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 loss per share C$0.11

* Q3 revenue fell 67 percent to C$7.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

