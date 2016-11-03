版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-Hill-Rom Holdings Q4 earnings per share $0.77

Nov 3 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc :

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - expects q1 2017 revenue growth to be approximately flat

* Hill-Rom Holdings Inc - expects q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $0.75-$0.77

* Q4 earnings per share $0.77

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.74 to $3.82

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up about 3 percent

* Q4 revenue $706 million versus I/B/E/S view $701.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐