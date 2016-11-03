版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:27 BJT

BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings Corp Q3 earnings per share c$0.72

Nov 3 Premium Brands Holdings Corp :

* Premium brands holdings corporation announces record third quarter 2016 results and declares fourth quarter 2016 dividend

* Q3 revenue C$481 million versus I/B/E/S view C$488.8 million

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.72

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐