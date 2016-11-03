BRIEF-BCE Q3 earnings per share C$0.87

Nov 3 BCE Inc :

* Board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6825 per common share, payable on January 15, 2017

* Confirmed its financial guidance targets for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view C$3.50, revenue view C$21.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* BCE reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.91 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.87

* Q3 revenue c$5.407 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$5.4 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S