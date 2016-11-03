BRIEF-OGE Energy reports third quarter results

Nov 3 Oge Energy Corp

* 2016 outlook is unchanged with OG&E projected to earn $1.44 to $1.50 per average diluted share

* Consolidated earnings guidance for 2016 is $1.72 to $1.83 per average diluted share

* Quarterly operating revenues $743.9 million versus $719.8 million last year

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S