BRIEF-KP Tissue releases third quarter results

Nov 3 KP Tissue Inc

* Revenue increased by 6.5 pct to $312.8 million in Q3 2016 compared to Q3 2015

* Increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volumes and a selling price increase in Canada

* KP Tissue releases third quarter 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

