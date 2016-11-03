版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Hunt Mining announces private placement of up to 4 mln units

Nov 3 Hunt Mining Corp

* Private placement will consist of up to 4 million units at cdn $0.25 per unit

* Proceeds will be used to fund existing development activities in santa cruz, argentina, prepare martha mill for production

* Hunt mining announces private placement offering to advance production at the martha mill in santa cruz province, argentina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐