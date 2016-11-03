BRIEF-Agios posts Q3 shr loss $1.63

Nov 3 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Agios Pharmaceuticals inc - Qtrly loss per share $1.63

* Agios Pharmaceuticals inc - now expects to end 2016 with more than $550 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Agios reports third quarter 2016 financial results and reviews recent progress in IDH and PKR development programs