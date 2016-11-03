BRIEF-Agios posts Q3 shr loss $1.63

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Agios Pharmaceuticals inc - Qtrly loss per share $1.63
* Agios Pharmaceuticals inc - now expects to end 2016 with more than $550 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agios reports third quarter 2016 financial results and reviews recent progress in IDH and PKR development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.