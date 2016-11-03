BRIEF-Sajan Q3 revenue $7.52 million

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Sajan Inc
* Revenues were $7.5 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016 compared to revenues of $7.3 million for quarter ended september 30, 2015
* Sajan, inc. Announces financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016
* Q3 revenue $7.522 million versus $7.333 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.