2016年 11月 3日

BRIEF-Sajan Q3 revenue $7.52 million

Nov 3 Sajan Inc

* Revenues were $7.5 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016 compared to revenues of $7.3 million for quarter ended september 30, 2015

* Sajan, inc. Announces financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2016

* Q3 revenue $7.522 million versus $7.333 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

