BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals Q3 sales $4.7 million

Nov 3 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept pharmaceuticals inc- eu marketing approval decision for ocaliva anticipated by year end 2016

* Intercept pharmaceuticals inc- eu launch of ocaliva anticipated in early 2017

* Intercept pharmaceuticals reports third quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 sales $4.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

