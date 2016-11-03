版本:
中国
BRIEF-Galena Biopharma appoints Stephen Ghiglieri as CFO

Nov 3 Galena Biopharma Inc

* Galena biopharma - Stephen Ghiglieri has been appointed as company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective immediately

* Galena biopharma appoints Stephen F. Ghiglieri as executive vice president and chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

