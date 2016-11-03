版本:
BRIEF-Gaslog reports result third quarter results

Nov 3 Gaslog Ltd

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $120.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaslog reports financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2016

* Quarterly revenue $120.7 million versus $105.8 million

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

