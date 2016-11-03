BRIEF-Ansys Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.95

Nov 3 Ansys Inc

* Ansys inc - sees fy 2016 gaap and non-gaap revenue in range of $263.0 - $272.0 million

* Deferred revenue and backlog of $484.8 million at september 30, 2016

* Ansys inc - sees fy 2016 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.94 - $0.99

* Ansys inc - sees fy 2017 GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in range of $981.0 - $990.0 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.91, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.62, revenue view $997.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share of $3.67 - $3.89

* Ansys, inc. Reports q3 2016 financial results reflecting solid margin, eps and cash flow performance

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.95

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.78

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.01 to $3.27

* Sees fy 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.96 to $3.03

* Q3 revenue $245.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $3.59 to $3.64 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: