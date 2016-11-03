版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Neulion Q3 loss per share $0.01

Nov 3 Neulion Inc

* Neulion reports third quarter revenue of $23.9 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $23.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐