BRIEF-L brands reiterates Q3 earnings forecast

Nov 3 L Brands Inc

* L brands reports october 2016 sales and reiterates third quarter earnings guidance

* October sales rose 3 percent to $756.7 million

* Quarterly sales rose 4 percent to $2.581 billion

* October same store sales rose 1 percent

* Sees q3 earnings per share about $0.40 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

