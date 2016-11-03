BRIEF-Huntington Ingalls expect 2016 revenues to be relatively similar to 2015

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc
* Huntington ingalls industries inc - expect 2016 revenues and operating margin to be relatively similar to 2015
* Says total backlog $20.0 billion as of sept. 30, 2016.
* Huntington ingalls -new business awards for quarter were approximately $1.2 billion, bringing total backlog to $20.0 billion as of sept. 30, 2016
* Huntington ingalls industries reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $2.27
* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.76 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $2.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
