BRIEF-Gildan Activewear Q3 earnings per share $0.49

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Gildan Activewear Inc :
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.48 to $1.50
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $2.6 billion
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53, revenue view $2.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gildan Activewear Inc - net sales for year are now expected to be approximately $2.6 billion compared to company's prior guidance of approximately $2.65 billion
* Gildan Activewear Inc - expects capital expenditures for 2016 towards lower end of its previous projected range of $150-$175 million
* Gildan Activewear - updated 2016 fy guidance primarily reflects lower than anticipated results in Q3, tempered branded apparel sales expectations in Q4
* Gildan Activewear reports third quarter 2016 results and updates guidance for 2016
* Q3 earnings per share $0.49
* Q3 sales rose 6 percent to $715 million
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
