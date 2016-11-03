版本:
BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines Q3 earnings per share C$0.05

Nov 3 Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd :

* Wesdome gold mines - on-track to meet 2016 guidance of 45,000 - 50,000 ounces with 36,000 ounces produced in first three qtrs at eagle river complex

* Wesdome gold mines announces third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share c$0.05

* Q3 revenue rose 49 percent to c$27.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

