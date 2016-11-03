版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 3日 星期四 19:45 BJT

BRIEF-World Acceptance Q2 earnings per share $1.76

Nov 3 World Acceptance Corp :

* World Acceptance Corporation reports second quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $1.76

* Q2 revenue $129.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $128.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐