BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences Q3 loss per share $0.24

Nov 3 Minerva Neurosciences Inc :

* Minerva Neurosciences - intend to meet with FDA to determine late stage clinical strategy, specifically design of next clinical trials with MIN-101

* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - objective is to initiate trials for min-101 in mid-2017

* Minerva neurosciences reports third quarter 2016 financial results and business updates

* Q3 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: