BRIEF-Minerva Neurosciences Q3 loss per share $0.24

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Minerva Neurosciences Inc :
* Minerva Neurosciences - intend to meet with FDA to determine late stage clinical strategy, specifically design of next clinical trials with MIN-101
* Minerva Neurosciences Inc - objective is to initiate trials for min-101 in mid-2017
* Minerva neurosciences reports third quarter 2016 financial results and business updates
* Q3 loss per share $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
