BRIEF-Hyatt reports Q3 earnings per share $0.47

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Hyatt Hotels Corp :
* Hyatt Hotels Corp says Q3 comparable U.S. hotel RevPAR increased 3.8%; full service and select service hotel RevPAR increased 3.4% and 4.6%, respectively
* Qtrly comparable systemwide RevPAR increased 2.5%, including an increase of 1.0% at comparable owned and leased hotels
* Qtrly net hotel and net rooms growth was 9% and 7%, respectively
* Sees FY comparable systemwide RevPAR is expected to increase approximately 2% to 3%, as compared to fiscal year 2015
* Says company expects to open more than 60 hotels in 2016
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $250 million
* Hyatt reports third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share $0.47
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
